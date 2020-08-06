Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEAR GAS

Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have increasingly been using tear gas — traditionally used as a measure of last resort — offensively. Witnesses and human rights advocates say peaceful protesters, children and pregnant women have sometimes been hit by excessive amounts of tear gas with police failing to provide an escape route. Law enforcement officials say the gases are effective tools for crowd control and are safe. But despite its widespread use, there are few studies on the health effects of tear gas. The AP also found that there is no oversight of the use and manufacture of tear gas.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-TEAR-GAS-ABRIDGED

Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have increasingly been using tear gas — traditionally used as a measure of last resort — offensively. Witnesses and human rights advocates say peaceful protesters, children and pregnant women have sometimes been hit by excessive amounts of tear gas, with police failing to provide an escape route. Law enforcement officials say the gases are effective tools for crowd control and are safe. But despite its widespread use, there are few studies on the health effects of tear gas. The AP also found that there is no oversight of the use and manufacture of tear gas.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But police have clashed with protesters in other locations around the city over demands to defund the Portland Police Bureau. Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive device had been left outside a precinct. People were ordered to disperse, and some streets were closed. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

Oregon reports 342 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 342 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, increasing the state’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,699. In addition, five people died because of COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported one of Oregon’s highest weekly coronavirus testing positivity rates —- 6.1 percent. The state’s increased positivity rate raises concerns about the possibility for students returning to school in the fall. Oregon Health Authority officials also say they continue to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories, with some case results being reported two weeks after the initial test.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Police arrest 2 in Portland as protests continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested two people and declared an unlawful assembly Tuesday night as protests that have happened nightly for more than two months continued. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports two groups gathered on opposite sides of Portland on Monday evening in the 68th consecutive day of protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. A crowd of about 150 marched to a Northeast Portland sheriff’s office and rallied before being pushed back by Portland police. Another crowd of more than 100 gathered near the downtown Portland Justice Center.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Sunday demonstrations in Portland described as peaceful

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, Oregon, with no interaction between officers and protesters. Sunday’s demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area. Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.

MARINES-SEA TANK SINKS

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Sunday night that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.” Their tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and quickly sank to the ocean floor off San Clemente Island after a training exercise on Thursday.