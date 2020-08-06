Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Top-two primary narrows candidates for governor, other races

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The governor’s race in November is set, and two Democrats appear likely to face off in both the lieutenant governor’s race and the 10th Congressional District following Washington’s top-two primary. Tuesday night, incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years, advanced to the general election along with Republican Loren Culp, the police chief of the small city of Republic. In the race for lieutenant governor, In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election and was likely to be joined by Democratic Sen. Marko Liias.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE-CHARGES

Charges filed in deadly shooting at Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges for a suspect accused of killing a man in a fatal June 20 shooting at Seattle’s occupied protest area. KOMO reports Marcel Levon Long faces murder charges with a firearm enhancement for the death of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson. Prosecutors approved a warrant for $2 million for Long, who investigators believe immediately fled Washington state following the deadly shooting at what was known as “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” area. Police cleared the several-block protest area east of downtown on July 1 after demonstrators occupied the area for several weeks following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Inslee: Most schools should go online-only, cancel sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says schools in the majority of Washington’s counties should strongly consider online-only learning for students this fall due to COVID-19 and canceling or postponing sports and all other in-person extracurricular activities. Inslee made the announcement Wednesday with the superintendent of public instruction for Washington and the state’s health officer. Authorities say the virus is still spreading too extensively in the state, which saw the nation’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in late January. Since then Washington has seen more than 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,600 deaths. Washington officials broke down their school recommendations into categories for counties deemed high risk, moderate risk and low risk.

OBIT-PAT O’DAY

Famed Seattle DJ Pat O’Day dies at 85

SEATTLE (AP) — Longtime disc jockey, concert promoter and Seafair race announcer Pat O’Day has died. He was 85 years old. KOMO reports that his family announced that O’Day died Tuesday at his home in the San Juan Islands. As Seattle’s highest-profile DJ of the 1960s and the region’s dominant dance promoter, O’Day ran Northwest rock ‘n’ roll for nearly a decade and is credited with helpiong bring the Seattle music scene to national prominence.

SEATTLE SPACE NEEDLE

Space Needle reopens to visitors in Seattle after upgrades

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Space Needle has reopened to visitors after recently completing $1 million in upgrades intended to provide a safer experience during the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reported that Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Karen Olson said the skyline-defining tourist attraction, which closed in March, has focused on air quality, sanitation and touchless procedures. The Space Needle has installed ultraviolet lights designed to kill airborne viruses and bacteria, a fresh air circulation system in the elevators and reverse-ATM kiosks that will convert cash into card for a more touch-free experience. New limited hours, ticket information and details about safety measures, including social distancing, are available online.

DEPUTY-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING

Police: Washington state man allegedly shot by deputy dies

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a man has died after reportedly being shot by a South Kitsap deputy who received reports the man was dangling his legs off an overpass above a highway. The Kitsap Sun reported that Bremerton Police Lt. Aaron Elton said deputies responded to reports Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel-Burley Road overpass above State Route 16. Elton said dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly after deputies arrived. Deputies provided aid to the man and took him to a hospital where he died. The Bremerton Police Department said investigators believe one deputy fired at the man. Further information was not immediately made available.

AIRPORT AUDIT-WASHINGTON

Auditors issue critical report for Pullman-Moscow airport

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. They say bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years. Airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught sooner, but auditors didn’t look at the airport’s financial statements for nearly a decade. After reviewing the airport’s books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor’s office issued its report last month, saying the airport “did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting.”

MAN DROWNS-YAKIMA RIVER

Man drowns in Yakima River Canyon

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Toppenish man drowned in the Yakima River Canyon. Fifty-three year old Brian George was last spotted standing on top of the “smiley face” rock in the canyon with two other people who jumped into the Yakima River on Monday night. The rock is a landmark in the canyon. George was reported missing and recovered by deputies in a swift-water patrol boat after someone spotted him in the river. Deputies performed CPR and transported George to medical personnel, but he did not recover.

