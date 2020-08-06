AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 06.

Thursday, Aug. 06 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici discusses free school meals – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici joins panel discussion discuss her bill, the Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act, which would provide free school meals to all children for the 2020-2021 school year. Other speakers include actor Marsai Martin and Anya Howard, whose experience being ‘lunch-shamed’ because she could not pay for school lunch received national media attention

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Aug. 06 9:00 AM FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Aug. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Results

