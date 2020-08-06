WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Keno

02-03-06-13-31-33-35-38-39-42-43-51-53-58-62-66-72-73-76-79

(two, three, six, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

Match 4

04-10-12-13

(four, ten, twelve, thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $158 million