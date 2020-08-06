AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 06.

Thursday, Aug. 06 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tours Whidbey Transportation Projects with Assistant Island County Engineer Kelly Ojala, beginning at 1 NE 7th Street, Coupeville, WA (1:00 PM PDT); visting recently completed Crescent Harbor Regatta intersection project, 1961 NE 16th Ave, Oak Harbor, WA (1:30 PM PDT); visiting future State Route 20 widening project near Naval Outlying Field, 1164 Race Road, Coupeville, WA (2:15 PM PDT); and future Clinton ferry access projects, 64 S Ferrydock Road, Clinton, WA (3:00 PM PDT)

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 06 T-Mobile Q2 2020 earnings – T-Mobile Q2 2020 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Aug. 06 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Aug. 06 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Thursday, Aug. 06 T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2020 Results

Friday, Aug. 07 Comedy drama ‘Boyz in the Wood’ becomes available on Amazon Prime – ‘Boyz In the Wood’, comedy drama directed by Ninian Doff becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following a group of teenagers on a camping trip competition deep in the Scottish Highlands, as they try escape a mysterious huntsman. Starring Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja, Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie and Alice Lowe

