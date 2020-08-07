Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infections and deaths show little sign of slowing down. The Republican governor on Thursday said the state has sufficient healthcare workers, personal protection equipment, ventilators and ICU beds. He also emphasized the millions of dollars being spent to make sure schools can safely reopen this fall, including $10 million for additional masks, gloves, sanitizer and separation glass. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday, Idaho had nearly 23,000 infections and 217 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 18-year-old who fired a gun near a Boise protest after the police killing of George Floyd will spend four days in jail. Michael Daniel Wallace pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in city limits. The Idaho Statesman reports Wallace was taken into custody on June 1 after a rifle he was holding fired into the ground. Police said they believe the gun was discharged unintentionally. No injuries were reported as a result of his actions. Wallace will also be placed on unsupervised probation for one year, is required to take a state-approved gun safety course and will pay a fine of about $660.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.