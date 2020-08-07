Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Violent clashes this week between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm. More demonstrations took place overnight Thursday, hours after the city’s mayor decried the unrest. Police declared an unlawful assembly late Thursday and officers worked to push protesters away from a precinct. Portland police had used tear gas on the crowd Wednesday — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. News outlets report smoke canisters were used Thursday night. Protests have gone on unabated in Portland since May 25 following the death of George Floyd.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the reductions in public employee pension benefits that state lawmakers passed last year to help address the state’s pension funding deficit. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that nine public employees filed suit last August seeking to overturn two benefit reductions the Legislature made: requiring employees to share a small portion of the cost of their pension benefits, and putting a $195,000 limit on the final salary used in some benefit calculations. Their lawyers argued the changes constituted an impairment of contract under the state and federal constitutions, a “taking without just compensation” and a breach of contract rights. In a unanimous decision, the court rejected those arguments Thursday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two young children were shot while playing in a yard in a suburb of Portland, Oregon. Police in Gresham say the children, ages 3 and 5, were expected to survive. One was shot in the foot and the other in the ankle. KATU reports the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation continues.