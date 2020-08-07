Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced how visitors may return to nursing homes and other long term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is issuing a four-phase guideline on visitation that encourages outdoor meetings and correlates with the governor’s four-phase county reopening plan. Nearly all care facilities in the state are in the first phase for visitation, which allows for compassionate, window, remote and outdoor visits. Washington state has had more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and more than 1,620 deaths. State authorities said earlier this week that roughly 10% of virus cases are linked to long-term care facilities, but more than half of the fatalities are associated with such operations.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District is certain to be between two female Democrats, but one of the two is still undetermined as ballots in the state’s vote-by-mail primary continue to arrive at elections offices. With the announcement of Democratic U.S. Rep Denny Heck’s retirement from Congress, the open seat in the district drew 19 candidates. The district includes most of Pierce and Thurston counties, including the state capital of Olympia, and part of Mason County. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced to the November ballot with just over 21% of the vote, while Democratic state lawmaker Beth Doglio and former state lawmaker Kristine Reeves were vying for the second spot. Doglio had nearly 15% of the vote, while Reeves had just under 13%.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to dismantle a team of police and outreach workers tasked with relocating homeless people to shelter before removing their encampments. KOMO-TV reported that the council decided Wednesday in a 5-4 vote to strip funding away from the Seattle Navigation Team and redirect the money to community programs for the homeless as efforts are made to defund the police department. Some have criticized the team’s tactics, saying it is effective at sweeping tents away but not in connecting people to the help they need to end homelessness. The council is scheduled to vote on a final budget next week.