Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 3-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 on Thursday night. Lillard was 11 for 18 from 3-point range, plus had 12 assists for Portland. The Blazers (32-38) closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West. Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West’s No. 3 spot.

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1. Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle. The Angels shut down Ohtani’s arm for the rest of this truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Seattle Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend of the Atlanta Storm 93-92. The Storm made 25 of 27 foul shots, and the Dream made three 3-pointers in the final 13.5 seconds. Rookie Chennedy Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points. Carter finished 11-of-17 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all 10 of her free throws. The last player in the WNBA with 35 or more points in a regular-season game was the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell who scored 38 points against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 8, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu is headed to New York to see an ankle and foot specialist. The Liberty announced that the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after getting hurt in the second quarter against Atlanta last Friday. The team said that X-rays taken at a hospital were negative but that an MRI revealed the sprain. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe and usually requires months to fully heal as it’s a full tear of the ankle ligament. This level of sprain causes severe pain, swelling and bruising.