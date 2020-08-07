AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Aug. 07.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 07 8:30 AM First meeting of the recently established Idaho Behavioral Health Council – First meeting of the recently established Idaho Behavioral Health Council, established to study the state behavioral health delivery system and improve care for Idahoans with mental health and substance use disorders

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Background briefing on SAHS Data Dashboards – Saint Alphonsus Health System Incident Command and Business Intelligence hosts background briefing on a new online dashboard providing information on the status of coronavirus (COVID-19) at SAHS hospitals and clinics

Location: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N Curtis Rd., Boise, ID

Contacts: Mark Snider, Saint Alphonsus Health System, mark.snider@saintalphonsus.org, 1 208 367 6643

CONNECT: Via WebEx By phone: 1-408-418-9388 Meeting Number 1291553474# Password 99945787# This is a background briefing only, and we ask that the session not be recorded, streamed or broadcast