Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

TWIN FALLS — More than 180 inmates at an Idaho county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus since July. SENT: 397 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Health authorities in Washington on Friday said there are now 11 cases of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus that have been reported in the state. SENT: 252 words.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early Friday for the third consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere in the city, authorities said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 645 words. With AP Photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature will meet for its second special session of 2020 beginning Monday to try to fix a $1.2 billion revenue hole due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By Sara Cline. SENT: 955 words.

ALSO:

OREGON-DROWNINGS: Boy, youth pastor drown while on outing in Oregon