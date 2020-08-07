Kikuchi scheduled to start for Seattle against Colorado

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Colorado Rockies (9-3, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-9, fourth in the NL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Mariners went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.

The Rockies finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team last year and averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.