Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Protesters rally in Portland as mayor decries violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Violent clashes this week between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm. More demonstrations took place overnight Thursday, hours after the city’s mayor decried the unrest. Police declared an unlawful assembly late Thursday and officers worked to push protesters away from a precinct. Portland police had used tear gas on the crowd Wednesday — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. News outlets report smoke canisters were used Thursday night. Protests have gone on unabated in Portland since May 25 following the death of George Floyd.

Changes to Oregon public pension benefits upheld

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the reductions in public employee pension benefits that state lawmakers passed last year to help address the state’s pension funding deficit. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that nine public employees filed suit last August seeking to overturn two benefit reductions the Legislature made: requiring employees to share a small portion of the cost of their pension benefits, and putting a $195,000 limit on the final salary used in some benefit calculations. Their lawyers argued the changes constituted an impairment of contract under the state and federal constitutions, a “taking without just compensation” and a breach of contract rights. In a unanimous decision, the court rejected those arguments Thursday.

US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.

2 young children shot in yard in Portland suburb

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two young children were shot while playing in a yard in a suburb of Portland, Oregon. Police in Gresham say the children, ages 3 and 5, were expected to survive. One was shot in the foot and the other in the ankle. KATU reports the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation continues.

Portland fines feds for illegal fence around courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been nearly a week since federal officers withdrew from guarding Portland’s federal courthouse during nightly protests, but a large fence they installed is still there and city officials say it remains illegal. The city of Portland continues to impose a $500 fine every 15 minutes for the fence. It had been erected in the public right-of-way without a permit around the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. As of noon Wednesday, the fine hit $584,000.

Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have increasingly been using tear gas — traditionally used as a measure of last resort — offensively. Witnesses and human rights advocates say peaceful protesters, children and pregnant women have sometimes been hit by excessive amounts of tear gas with police failing to provide an escape route. Law enforcement officials say the gases are effective tools for crowd control and are safe. But despite its widespread use, there are few studies on the health effects of tear gas. The AP also found that there is no oversight of the use and manufacture of tear gas.

Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

Utah protesters face charges with potential life sentence

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Some Black Lives Matter protesters in Utah could face up to life in prison if they’re convicted of splashing red paint and smashing windows during a protest, a potential punishment that stands out among demonstrators arrested around the country and one that critics say doesn’t fit the alleged crime. The felony criminal mischief charges are more serious because they carry a gang enhancement. Prosecutors said Wednesday that’s justified because the protesters worked together, but watchdogs called the use of the 1990s-era law troubling. The charges have Democratic leaders at odds, with the top county prosecutor arguing vandalism crossed a line and the mayor calling the charges too extreme.