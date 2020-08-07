Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee releases virus guidelines for nursing home visitors

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced how visitors may return to nursing homes and other long term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is issuing a four-phase guideline on visitation that encourages outdoor meetings and correlates with the governor’s four-phase county reopening plan. Nearly all care facilities in the state are in the first phase for visitation, which allows for compassionate, window, remote and outdoor visits. Washington state has had more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and more than 1,620 deaths. State authorities said earlier this week that roughly 10% of virus cases are linked to long-term care facilities, but more than half of the fatalities are associated with such operations.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Two women, both Democrats, will face off in 10th CD

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District is certain to be between two female Democrats, but one of the two is still undetermined as ballots in the state’s vote-by-mail primary continue to arrive at elections offices. With the announcement of Democratic U.S. Rep Denny Heck’s retirement from Congress, the open seat in the district drew 19 candidates. The district includes most of Pierce and Thurston counties, including the state capital of Olympia, and part of Mason County. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced to the November ballot with just over 21% of the vote, while Democratic state lawmaker Beth Doglio and former state lawmaker Kristine Reeves were vying for the second spot. Doglio had nearly 15% of the vote, while Reeves had just under 13%.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

DEFUND POLICE-VOTE

Defund police efforts target Seattle encampment enforcement

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to dismantle a team of police and outreach workers tasked with relocating homeless people to shelter before removing their encampments. KOMO-TV reported that the council decided Wednesday in a 5-4 vote to strip funding away from the Seattle Navigation Team and redirect the money to community programs for the homeless as efforts are made to defund the police department. Some have criticized the team’s tactics, saying it is effective at sweeping tents away but not in connecting people to the help they need to end homelessness. The council is scheduled to vote on a final budget next week.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WASHINGTON STATE

Seattle crowd-control restraining order extended

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and city officials in Seattle will extend a federal court order that prevented a city ordinance banning the police use of tear gas and less-lethal weapons from being implemented. The Seattle Times reported that a temporary restraining order was set to expire Sunday, but was extended through Sept. 18 while DOJ and city officials review the ordinance. Their decision could impact police reforms undertaken in a consent decree as a result of a DOJ investigation in 2011 and subsequent lawsuit and settlement after police officers were accused of routinely using excessive force. The judge has asked for briefing on the issue later this month.

RANCHING STANDOFF-APPEAL

US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-FENCING

Portland fines feds for illegal fence around courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been nearly a week since federal officers withdrew from guarding Portland’s federal courthouse during nightly protests, but a large fence they installed is still there and city officials say it remains illegal. The city of Portland continues to impose a $500 fine every 15 minutes for the fence. It had been erected in the public right-of-way without a permit around the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. As of noon Wednesday, the fine hit $584,000.

AP-US-MASS-ATTACKS-REPORT

Report: Many suspects in mass attacks experienced stressors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many of the suspects in mass attacks in the U.S. last year had experienced stressors, like losing their job, or had struggled with substance abuse or mental health symptoms. That’s according to a Secret Service report released on Thursday. The report examined 34 attacks that killed or injured three or more people in 2019. A total of 108 people were killed and 178 were hurt. Investigators found that nearly half of the attackers had used guns they possessed illegally, and about two-thirds of the people suspected of committing the mass attacks had exhibited behavior that was concerning to others.

FISHING-PUGET SOUND

Sockeye salmon fishing opens on Baker Lake

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — Anglers will have the opportunity to ply the waters of Baker Lake for sockeye salmon beginning Saturday. The season continues until Sept. 7, as a sufficient number of sockeye have been transported to support a lake fishery, the State Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The Puget Sound summer crab fishing season is underway. Locally, four areas are open Thursday through Monday until Sept. 7. San Juan Islands/Bellingham will remain open until Sept. 28. For those who prefer freshwater, the statewide Trout Derby continues through Oct. 31.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.