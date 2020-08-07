US Ecology: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The radioactive and hazardous waste services company posted revenue of $213.9 million in the period.

US Ecology shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECOL