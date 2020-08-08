Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — More than 180 inmates at an Idaho county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Twin Falls County Jail said that a total of 183 of its inmates have tested positive since July. The Times-News reports that the figure is roughly 60% of the jail’s total tests. Jail Cpt. Doug Hughes said that more than 90% of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic. There are 81 inmates in quarantine. The overcrowding has made isolating positive cases complicated. When initial testing results started to come in, officials said they were unable to isolate positive asymptomatic cases from negative cases.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 18-year-old who fired a gun near a Boise protest after the police killing of George Floyd will spend four days in jail. Michael Daniel Wallace pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in city limits. The Idaho Statesman reports Wallace was taken into custody on June 1 after a rifle he was holding fired into the ground. Police said they believe the gun was discharged unintentionally. No injuries were reported as a result of his actions. Wallace will also be placed on unsupervised probation for one year, is required to take a state-approved gun safety course and will pay a fine of about $660.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.