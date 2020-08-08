Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis protests have occurred nightly for 70 days. Early Friday morning about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early for the third consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump has tried to portray the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon’s weekly case count has plateaued following statewide COVID-19 restrictions implemented during the last two months. But authorities urged Oregonians to continue to follow current mandates, including wearing a mask and avoiding large social gatherings. The Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the state’s total case count to more than 20,600. In addition, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll has now reached 348.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy and a 44-year-old youth pastor drowned after swimming in the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found Wednesday at the mouth of the White Salmon River and later pronounced dead at a hospital. KOIN reports that Andrew Inskeep of Ridgefield, Washington, a youth pastor with Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene, was missing until about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when boaters found his body on the Columbia River. He and the boy, a member of his youth group, were out swimming during a youth trip.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol for the second special session of 2020. But the question remains if the session, which begins Monday, will be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy, such as those addressing police reform, will be added to the agenda. Tasked with filling a $1.2 billion budget hole, leading lawmakers have proposed cuts totaling $387 million across state agencies and utilizing $400 million in emergency funds from the Education Stability Fund.