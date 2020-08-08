Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two women, both Democrats, have advanced to the general election in the the race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Democratic state Rep. Beth Doglio secured the second spot on the November ballot Friday, with more than 14% of the vote. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced earlier in the week with about 21% of the vote. The congressional race was one of many voters weighed in on in Tuesday’s election, including the governor’s race, lieutenant governor’s race and dozens of legislative races. As of Friday, 54% of the state’s nearly 4.6 million voters had returned their ballots, and more than 43% had been processed.

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled against state schools chief Chris Reykdal, who sued his reelection opponent, Maia Espinoza, for defamation. The Seattle Times reports that in her official voter guide statement, Espinoza claimed Reykdal championed a policy that taught sex positions to fourth graders. Before the primary, a Thurston County Superior Court judge said the statement was false, and ordered it stripped from the guide. The high court decision this week reverses the lower court’s ruling, and orders the secretary of state to republish Espinoza’s unedited statement on its website, and in voter guide materials distributed for the general election, should Espinoza advance.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health authorities in Washington say there are now 11 cases of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus that have been reported in the state. Kristen Maki, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said the cases occurred between April and July. She said according to the latest information available to state officials most of the children were admitted to intensive care units but have since been discharged home. The Department of Health said in a statement that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they were found guilty of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others during a 2016 robbery at a former homeless encampment. The Seattle Times reported that King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell sentenced James Taafulisia and Jerome Taafulisia on Thursday, ending a case that had previously resulted in two mistrials. The shooting occurred at an encampment below Interstate 5 as a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer who reportedly owed their mother money. The brothers were minors at the time, but were charged as adults.