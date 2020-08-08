Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Murphy had a key two-run single and later hit a two-run home run, Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon added solo shots, and the Colorado Rockies won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Seattle Mariners 8-4. The division-leading Rockies picked up their fifth victory in six games against the AL West. Murphy’s two-run single in the sixth gave Colorado a 4-1 lead and he added the home run in the eighth against Seattle’s shaky bullpen. Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong innings for the win.

PHOENIX (AP) — The West has been the best at avoiding COVID-19 disruptions so far in Major League Baseball. The reasons for that success are unclear, though some players in the region took early precautions. Oakland first baseman Matt Olson was among the first at his position to wear a mask while playing in the field. MLB’s 30-team league has been broken up into three subdivisions this year for its 60-game schedule. The East and Central have already had major scheduling disruptions because of COVID-19 outbreaks. But the West has avoided any problems so far and hopes to keep it that way.

UNDATED (AP) — Pac-12 football players demanding changes have had their first meeting with conference leadership. Twelve members of the group met with Commissioner Larry Scott for two hours on a call Thursday night. A person familiar with the discussion tells The Associated Press the players can expect to get an update next week on medical protocols and whether athletes could be permitted to retain eligibility if they opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. The players have threatened to opt out of practices and games if their demands are not addressed.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have hired Everett Fitzhugh as the club’s first broadcaster. The team says Fitzhugh is believed to be the first Black team broadcaster hired by an NHL franchise. He has spent the past five seasons as the director of media relations and broadcasting for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. Fitzhugh served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the club. He is one of three front-office hires announced by the team. Seattle also hired Jonny Greco as the senior vice president of live entertainment and game presentation, and Lamont Buford will serve as vice president of game presentation.