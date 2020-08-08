Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Monday, Aug. 10 – Tuesday, Aug. 11 Court hearing for mother of missing Idaho kids found buried on husband’s property – Court hearing for Lori Vallow, charged with two counts of conspiring to destroy, alter or conceal evidence in relation to the bodies of her two children, who were found buried on the property of her husband Chad Daybell. Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan had not been seen since September 2019. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to comply with a judge’s order that she physically present the children to Idaho welfare workers or to police in Idaho. At the time Daybell claimed that the kids were ‘safe’, but refused to disclose their whereabouts. The bodies of the children were later found on his property * Police are also conducting an investigation into the death of the Daybell’s late wife, Tammy. Within weeks of her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii. Tammy’s body has been exhumed and autopsy results are pending * Daybell and Vallow are also linked to a cult known for ‘radical, apocalyptic religious beliefs’

Location: Madison County Courthouse, E Main St, Rexburg, ID

Weblinks: https://www.co.madison.id.us/departments/courts