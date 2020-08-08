Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

183 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Idaho jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — More than 180 inmates at an Idaho county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Twin Falls County Jail said that a total of 183 of its inmates have tested positive since July. The Times-News reports that the figure is roughly 60% of the jail’s total tests. Jail Cpt. Doug Hughes said that more than 90% of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic. There are 81 inmates in quarantine. The overcrowding has made isolating positive cases complicated. When initial testing results started to come in, officials said they were unable to isolate positive asymptomatic cases from negative cases.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GUILTY TEEN

Idaho teen will serve jail time for shooting gun at protest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 18-year-old who fired a gun near a Boise protest after the police killing of George Floyd will spend four days in jail. Michael Daniel Wallace pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in city limits. The Idaho Statesman reports Wallace was taken into custody on June 1 after a rifle he was holding fired into the ground. Police said they believe the gun was discharged unintentionally. No injuries were reported as a result of his actions. Wallace will also be placed on unsupervised probation for one year, is required to take a state-approved gun safety course and will pay a fine of about $660.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

RANCHING STANDOFF-APPEAL

US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.

AIRPORT AUDIT-WASHINGTON

Auditors issue critical report for Pullman-Moscow airport

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. They say bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years. Airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught sooner, but auditors didn’t look at the airport’s financial statements for nearly a decade. After reviewing the airport’s books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor’s office issued its report last month, saying the airport “did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.