Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis protests have occurred nightly for 70 days. Early Friday morning about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early for the third consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump has tried to portray the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.

Officials say Oregon’s weekly case count has “plateaued”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon’s weekly case count has plateaued following statewide COVID-19 restrictions implemented during the last two months. But authorities urged Oregonians to continue to follow current mandates, including wearing a mask and avoiding large social gatherings. The Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the state’s total case count to more than 20,600. In addition, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll has now reached 348.

Boy, youth pastor drown while on outing in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy and a 44-year-old youth pastor drowned after swimming in the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found Wednesday at the mouth of the White Salmon River and later pronounced dead at a hospital. KOIN reports that Andrew Inskeep of Ridgefield, Washington, a youth pastor with Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene, was missing until about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when boaters found his body on the Columbia River. He and the boy, a member of his youth group, were out swimming during a youth trip.

Oregon lawmakers return to big deficit, police questions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol for the second special session of 2020. But the question remains if the session, which begins Monday, will be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy, such as those addressing police reform, will be added to the agenda. Tasked with filling a $1.2 billion budget hole, leading lawmakers have proposed cuts totaling $387 million across state agencies and utilizing $400 million in emergency funds from the Education Stability Fund.

Officials recover body of Portland man who drowned in river

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Portland man presumed drowned after he was ejected from a boat on the Columbia River was recovered. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit, along with Portland Fire and Rescue, responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to the North Portland Harbor after someone reported seeing a body in the river. Marine deputies recovered the body, identified as Michael Hoang Trinh. He was a passenger in a boat that flipped near Broughton Beach Park. Trinh was not wearing a life jacket. He went under the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Portland protesters cause mayhem again, police officer hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, were chaotic again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets. Police arrested 12 people and say an officer was severely injured by a rock early Friday. Other demonstrators outside a police precinct used tire-puncturing devices to disable police vehicles. The clashes this week have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement was reached for federal agents to stop defending a federal courthouse that was the target of the protests. The nightly protests have taken place since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Changes to Oregon public pension benefits upheld

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the reductions in public employee pension benefits that state lawmakers passed last year to help address the state’s pension funding deficit. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that nine public employees filed suit last August seeking to overturn two benefit reductions the Legislature made: requiring employees to share a small portion of the cost of their pension benefits, and putting a $195,000 limit on the final salary used in some benefit calculations. Their lawyers argued the changes constituted an impairment of contract under the state and federal constitutions, a “taking without just compensation” and a breach of contract rights. In a unanimous decision, the court rejected those arguments Thursday.

US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn a judge’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the case so it couldn’t be re-filed. The 74-year-old Bundy still grazes his cows on the range and says the federal government has no authority over state lands. He tells The Associated Press the case was about constitutional rights and freedom.