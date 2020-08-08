Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

State Rep. Beth Doglio secures second place in 10th CD race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two women, both Democrats, have advanced to the general election in the the race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Democratic state Rep. Beth Doglio secured the second spot on the November ballot Friday, with more than 14% of the vote. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced earlier in the week with about 21% of the vote. The congressional race was one of many voters weighed in on in Tuesday’s election, including the governor’s race, lieutenant governor’s race and dozens of legislative races. As of Friday, 54% of the state’s nearly 4.6 million voters had returned their ballots, and more than 43% had been processed.

SUPREME COURTS-SCHOOLS ELECTION

Court rules in lawsuit challenging voter guide statement

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled against state schools chief Chris Reykdal, who sued his reelection opponent, Maia Espinoza, for defamation. The Seattle Times reports that in her official voter guide statement, Espinoza claimed Reykdal championed a policy that taught sex positions to fourth graders. Before the primary, a Thurston County Superior Court judge said the statement was false, and ordered it stripped from the guide. The high court decision this week reverses the lower court’s ruling, and orders the secretary of state to republish Espinoza’s unedited statement on its website, and in voter guide materials distributed for the general election, should Espinoza advance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

State reports 11 cases of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health authorities in Washington say there are now 11 cases of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus that have been reported in the state. Kristen Maki, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said the cases occurred between April and July. She said according to the latest information available to state officials most of the children were admitted to intensive care units but have since been discharged home. The Department of Health said in a statement that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.

ENCAMPMENT SHOOTING-SENTENCE

Seattle brothers sentenced to 40 years in homeless shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they were found guilty of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others during a 2016 robbery at a former homeless encampment. The Seattle Times reported that King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell sentenced James Taafulisia and Jerome Taafulisia on Thursday, ending a case that had previously resulted in two mistrials. The shooting occurred at an encampment below Interstate 5 as a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer who reportedly owed their mother money. The brothers were minors at the time, but were charged as adults.

DROWNING-COLUMBIA RIVER

Officials recover body of Portland man who drowned in river

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Portland man presumed drowned after he was ejected from a boat on the Columbia River was recovered. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit, along with Portland Fire and Rescue, responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to the North Portland Harbor after someone reported seeing a body in the river. Marine deputies recovered the body, identified as Michael Hoang Trinh. He was a passenger in a boat that flipped near Broughton Beach Park. Trinh was not wearing a life jacket. He went under the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

SUPREME COURT-RIVER

Washington Supreme Court upholds Spokane River water minimum

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that a state law that put a minimum on the amount of water that must flow in the Spokane River was valid. The Spokesman Review reported The Center for Environmental Policy and other environmental groups sued the state Department of Ecology, arguing that the 850 cubic feet per second minimum was both arbitrary and too low a figure to properly maintain the river and its species. Justice Barbara Madsen said in the decision that the state Department of Ecology had the authority to set the minimum and that the agency did its due diligence in coming to its final number.

POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Man fatally shot by Kitsap County deputy identified

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The man fatally shot by a Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy was identified as 36-year-old David James Pruitte of Poulsbo. Deputies were called Tuesday night about a man sitting on the exterior of the Highway 16 overpass, dangling his legs. Bremerton police Lt. Aaron Elton said shortly after deputies arrived at the overpass, dispatchers received a report of a shooting. “At this point the specific details as to what happened just prior to the shooting are unknown,” Elton said. One deputy has been placed on administrative leave following the shooting. Scott Wilson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, declined to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee releases virus guidelines for nursing home visitors

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced how visitors may return to nursing homes and other long term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is issuing a four-phase guideline on visitation that encourages outdoor meetings and correlates with the governor’s four-phase county reopening plan. Nearly all care facilities in the state are in the first phase for visitation, which allows for compassionate, window, remote and outdoor visits. Washington state has had more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and more than 1,620 deaths. State authorities said earlier this week that roughly 10% of virus cases are linked to long-term care facilities, but more than half of the fatalities are associated with such operations.

GIANTS-BAKER CHARGED

Giants’ Baker charged in robbery; Dunbar won’t be prosecuted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May. Broward County state attorney Mike Satz says Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. The punishment in event of a conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond. His next court date hasn’t been announced.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Two women, both Democrats, will face off in 10th CD

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District is certain to be between two female Democrats, but one of the two is still undetermined as ballots in the state’s vote-by-mail primary continue to arrive at elections offices. With the announcement of Democratic U.S. Rep Denny Heck’s retirement from Congress, the open seat in the district drew 19 candidates. The district includes most of Pierce and Thurston counties, including the state capital of Olympia, and part of Mason County. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced to the November ballot with just over 21% of the vote, while Democratic state lawmaker Beth Doglio and former state lawmaker Kristine Reeves were vying for the second spot. Doglio had nearly 15% of the vote, while Reeves had just under 13%.