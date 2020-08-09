Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH. No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday. The Idaho Statesman reports the Cathedral of the Rockies announced plans in June to remove the image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the stained-glass windows in the church sanctuary. The windows were installed in 1960. “We proclaim that the image of Robert E. Lee does not deserve a place of honor in God’s house,” said Bishop Elaine JW Stanovsky of the Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church on Friday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations or arrive at a state park campground beginning Aug. 10. The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year. Under the surcharge, the average cost for a full-service recreational vehicle site for nonresidents will increase from $33 a night to $42 a night and the average tent rental fee will increase from $19 a night to $23 a night.