Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Multiple dumpster fires had also been set outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of violence earlier this summer. Several hundred people were outside the union building when the riot was declared. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responded to reports of two shootings that happened in the span of 10 minutes Friday night. The victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital and one victim, shot multiple times, had injuries that were considered life-threatening. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a shooting and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening. No arrests were made and police did not release any information about possible suspects. Just after 9:20, police responded to a shooting and an adult female victim with a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH. No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.