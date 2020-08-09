Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Multiple dumpster fires had also been set outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of violence earlier this summer. Several hundred people were outside the union building when the riot was declared. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say an inmate who killed his cellmate was seeking vengeance against the convicted child rapist who preyed on his younger sister. The Spokesman-Review reported that 25-year-old Shane Goldsby faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the June 2 death of his cellmate 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Corrections Center. Surveillance video shows Goldsby punching, kicking and stomping on Munger’s head in a common area of the prison. Munger died three days later. A State Department of Corrections spokeswoman said a range of information is used to determine housing assignments but nothing indicted the two knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.