Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Charlie Blackmon added three more hits to his major league-leading total and drove in three runs, and four Colorado Rockies pitchers combined to one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 win. Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games to keep rolling atop the NL West and Blackmon wasn’t the only star. Rookie Ryan Castellani and relievers Jeff Hoffman Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl combined to silence Seattle’s bats. Castellani was perfect for four innings in his first career start and Hoffman kept the no-hitter going until Seattle’s J.P. Crawford lined a single to center field with two outs in the sixth inning.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 players of “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner. The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. Meanwhile, Scott’s email to the group following up on Thursday’s call with 12 players struck an entirely different tone, thanking them for their time and saying the conference was committed to addressing some of their most pressing concerns.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench. Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-2 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes. George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19 and Reggie Jackson added 17. CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points while hitting 6 of 13 3s.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Seattle used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over Phoenix. The Mercury’s Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go due to injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance. The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year. The team said late Saturday that an MRI revealed no structural damage and it did not appear the injury is related to her previous back surgery. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points.