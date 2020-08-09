Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OFFICER SHOOTING-SPOKANE

Spokane police shoot suspect in cell phone store robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.

WEST NILE MOSQUITOES-IDAHO

Pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Idaho

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH. No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.

CHURCH-WINDOW REMOVED

Idaho church removes glass window of Confederate general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday. The Idaho Statesman reports the Cathedral of the Rockies announced plans in June to remove the image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the stained-glass windows in the church sanctuary. The windows were installed in 1960. “We proclaim that the image of Robert E. Lee does not deserve a place of honor in God’s house,” said Bishop Elaine JW Stanovsky of the Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church on Friday.

OUT-OF-STATE PARK FEE

Oregon imposes new fee for out-of-state campers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations or arrive at a state park campground beginning Aug. 10. The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year. Under the surcharge, the average cost for a full-service recreational vehicle site for nonresidents will increase from $33 a night to $42 a night and the average tent rental fee will increase from $19 a night to $23 a night.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot declared as dumpster fires burn in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters were back on the streets of Portland, Oregon, as violent demonstrations continued over the weekend in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Police declared a riot late Saturday after several dumpster fires were set near a police building. A crowd of several hundred people had formed outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse downtown. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

183 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Idaho jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — More than 180 inmates at an Idaho county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Twin Falls County Jail said that a total of 183 of its inmates have tested positive since July. The Times-News reports that the figure is roughly 60% of the jail’s total tests. Jail Cpt. Doug Hughes said that more than 90% of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic. There are 81 inmates in quarantine. The overcrowding has made isolating positive cases complicated. When initial testing results started to come in, officials said they were unable to isolate positive asymptomatic cases from negative cases.