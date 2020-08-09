Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Multiple dumpster fires had also been set outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of violence earlier this summer. Several hundred people were outside the union building when the riot was declared. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

CRATER LAKE-ILLEGAL ENTRY

7 people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Police report 2 separate shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responded to reports of two shootings that happened in the span of 10 minutes Friday night. The victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital and one victim, shot multiple times, had injuries that were considered life-threatening. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a shooting and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening. No arrests were made and police did not release any information about possible suspects. Just after 9:20, police responded to a shooting and an adult female victim with a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

WEST NILE MOSQUITOES-IDAHO

Pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Idaho

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH. No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.

OUT-OF-STATE PARK FEE

Oregon imposes new fee for out-of-state campers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations or arrive at a state park campground beginning Aug. 10. The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year. Under the surcharge, the average cost for a full-service recreational vehicle site for nonresidents will increase from $33 a night to $42 a night and the average tent rental fee will increase from $19 a night to $23 a night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Officials say Oregon’s weekly case count has “plateaued”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon’s weekly case count has plateaued following statewide COVID-19 restrictions implemented during the last two months. But authorities urged Oregonians to continue to follow current mandates, including wearing a mask and avoiding large social gatherings. The Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the state’s total case count to more than 20,600. In addition, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll has now reached 348.

OREGON-DROWNINGS

Boy, youth pastor drown while on outing in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy and a 44-year-old youth pastor drowned after swimming in the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found Wednesday at the mouth of the White Salmon River and later pronounced dead at a hospital. KOIN reports that Andrew Inskeep of Ridgefield, Washington, a youth pastor with Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene, was missing until about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when boaters found his body on the Columbia River. He and the boy, a member of his youth group, were out swimming during a youth trip.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-SPECIAL SESSION

Oregon lawmakers return to big deficit, police questions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol for the second special session of 2020. But the question remains if the session, which begins Monday, will be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy, such as those addressing police reform, will be added to the agenda. Tasked with filling a $1.2 billion budget hole, leading lawmakers have proposed cuts totaling $387 million across state agencies and utilizing $400 million in emergency funds from the Education Stability Fund.