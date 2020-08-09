Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Multiple dumpster fires had also been set outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of violence earlier this summer. Several hundred people were outside the union building when the riot was declared. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

7 people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

Inmate faces charges in fatal beating of Washington cellmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say an inmate who killed his cellmate was seeking vengeance against the convicted child rapist who preyed on his younger sister. The Spokesman-Review reported that 25-year-old Shane Goldsby faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the June 2 death of his cellmate 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Corrections Center. Surveillance video shows Goldsby punching, kicking and stomping on Munger’s head in a common area of the prison. Munger died three days later. A State Department of Corrections spokeswoman said a range of information is used to determine housing assignments but nothing indicted the two knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.

Spokane police shoot suspect in cell phone store robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.

Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly for 70 days. An Oregon State Police Trooper was struck in the head by a large rock and suffered a head injury. Police say demonstrators threw or launched items including rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks toward officers early Saturday. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump has portrayed the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists.”

Man punches 72-year-old vet in the face over mask comment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police say they arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran’s jaw in a hotel lobby. KHQ-TV reports Spokane police say 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen was arrested at a home after receiving an anonymous tip. Hansen will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be transported back to King County. The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked. Hansen punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times.King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000.

Man who dropped overdose victim at hospital pleads guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Port Townsend, Washington, man who left a heroin overdose victim in a car outside a hospital emergency room has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession charges. Adam Michael Kelly pleaded guilty in federal court in Tacoma to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and being a drug user in possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said in a press release. The prosecution and defense plan to recommend a sentence of five and a half years in prison when he’s sentenced on Nov. 2.

Oregon imposes new fee for out-of-state campers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations or arrive at a state park campground beginning Aug. 10. The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year. Under the surcharge, the average cost for a full-service recreational vehicle site for nonresidents will increase from $33 a night to $42 a night and the average tent rental fee will increase from $19 a night to $23 a night.

State Rep. Beth Doglio secures second place in 10th CD race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two women, both Democrats, have advanced to the general election in the the race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Democratic state Rep. Beth Doglio secured the second spot on the November ballot Friday, with more than 14% of the vote. Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland advanced earlier in the week with about 21% of the vote. The congressional race was one of many voters weighed in on in Tuesday’s election, including the governor’s race, lieutenant governor’s race and dozens of legislative races. As of Friday, 54% of the state’s nearly 4.6 million voters had returned their ballots, and more than 43% had been processed.

Court rules in lawsuit challenging voter guide statement

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled against state schools chief Chris Reykdal, who sued his reelection opponent, Maia Espinoza, for defamation. The Seattle Times reports that in her official voter guide statement, Espinoza claimed Reykdal championed a policy that taught sex positions to fourth graders. Before the primary, a Thurston County Superior Court judge said the statement was false, and ordered it stripped from the guide. The high court decision this week reverses the lower court’s ruling, and orders the secretary of state to republish Espinoza’s unedited statement on its website, and in voter guide materials distributed for the general election, should Espinoza advance.