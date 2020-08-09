Marquez expected to start for Colorado at Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Colorado Rockies (11-3, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-11, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (2-1, 1.90 ERA, .90 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Mariners went 35-46 at home in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 239 home runs as a team.

The Rockies finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Colorado leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.