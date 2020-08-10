Gibson expected to start for the Rangers against the Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (6-11, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-8, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last season.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit 239 total home runs and averaged 8.1 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.