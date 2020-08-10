Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires. Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building minutes after the they had arrived from a nearby park. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Their feelings about the unrest are nuanced and diverse. Some are put off by the nightly protests and feel the overwhelmingly white crowds are co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others welcome the white protesters and say that there can’t be a movement without a commitment to defund the police. Overarching everything is a deepening dread about a spike in gun violence this summer that’s impacted Black Portland but has gotten little attention until now.

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of upcoming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week. Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes. Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a motor boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.KOIN-TV reports a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished a blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.The cause was under investigation.