Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 51 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121. It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers lost much more than the game. All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return. He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion.

SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield pitched six shutout innings for his first major league win, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday. Sheffield, one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk and struck out seven in his longest stint of the season. Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for the Rockies.

SEATTLE (AP) — Charlie Blackmon added three more hits to his major league-leading total and drove in three runs, and four Colorado Rockies pitchers combined to one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 win. Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games to keep rolling atop the NL West and Blackmon wasn’t the only star. Rookie Ryan Castellani and relievers Jeff Hoffman Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl combined to silence Seattle’s bats. Castellani was perfect for four innings in his first career start and Hoffman kept the no-hitter going until Seattle’s J.P. Crawford lined a single to center field with two outs in the sixth inning.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 players of “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner. The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. Meanwhile, Scott’s email to the group following up on Thursday’s call with 12 players struck an entirely different tone, thanking them for their time and saying the conference was committed to addressing some of their most pressing concerns.