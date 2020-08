Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CRATER LAKE

Crowds, illegal gear threaten Oregon’s pristine Crate Lake

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing. Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman says he’s concerned visitors are ignoring signs prohibiting the use of gear that could result in invasive species being introduced into the lake. The Bulletin reports rangers are attempting to turn back people with illegal items but can’t be there 24 hours a day. The 1,943-feet deep lake is one of the most pristine large water bodies in the world, formed when a volcanic eruption collapsed a peak and left a crater that filled with water.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Demonstrators gather ahead of Seattle police votes

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of upcoming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week. Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes. Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires. Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building minutes after the they had arrived from a nearby park. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

OFFICER SHOOTING-SPOKANE

Spokane police shoot suspect in cell phone store robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.

WEST NILE MOSQUITOES-IDAHO

Pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Idaho

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County. KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found. Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH. No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.

CHURCH-WINDOW REMOVED

Idaho church removes glass window of Confederate general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and regional church leaders officially “deconsecrated” and removed a stained glass window of a Confederate general during a service Friday. The Idaho Statesman reports the Cathedral of the Rockies announced plans in June to remove the image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the stained-glass windows in the church sanctuary. The windows were installed in 1960. “We proclaim that the image of Robert E. Lee does not deserve a place of honor in God’s house,” said Bishop Elaine JW Stanovsky of the Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church on Friday.