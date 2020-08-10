Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires. Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building minutes after the they had arrived from a nearby park. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-MESSAGE

Black people in Portland struggle to be heard amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Their feelings about the unrest are nuanced and diverse. Some are put off by the nightly protests and feel the overwhelmingly white crowds are co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others welcome the white protesters and say that there can’t be a movement without a commitment to defund the police. Overarching everything is a deepening dread about a spike in gun violence this summer that’s impacted Black Portland but has gotten little attention until now.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Demonstrators gather ahead of Seattle police votes

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of upcoming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week. Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes. Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.

BOAT EXPLOSION

2 injured when boat explodes on Columbia River

PORTLAND (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a motor boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.KOIN-TV reports a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished a blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.The cause was under investigation.

CRATER LAKE

Crowds, illegal gear threaten Oregon’s pristine Crate Lake

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing. Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman says he’s concerned visitors are ignoring signs prohibiting the use of gear that could result in invasive species being introduced into the lake. The Bulletin reports rangers are attempting to turn back people with illegal items but can’t be there 24 hours a day. The 1,943-feet deep lake is one of the most pristine large water bodies in the world, formed when a volcanic eruption collapsed a peak and left a crater that filled with water.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ERA OF UNCERTAINTY

For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

CHICAGO (AP) — Millions of Americans who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic are living with uncertainty as experts warn the recovery depends on how fast the public health crisis is solved. Some economists say it’s impossible to know what the unemployment rate will be at year’s end and what jobs will even exist in six months. That leaves many of the jobless in limbo as they struggle with overdue bills and depleted savings, wondering when — and if — they’ll earn another paycheck.

CRATER LAKE-ILLEGAL ENTRY

7 people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Police report 2 separate shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responded to reports of two shootings that happened in the span of 10 minutes Friday night. The victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital and one victim, shot multiple times, had injuries that were considered life-threatening. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a shooting and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening. No arrests were made and police did not release any information about possible suspects. Just after 9:20, police responded to a shooting and an adult female victim with a gunshot wound was found at the scene.