Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Demonstrators gather ahead of Seattle police votes

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of upcoming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week. Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes. Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.

BOAT EXPLOSION

2 injured when boat explodes on Columbia River

PORTLAND (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a motor boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.KOIN-TV reports a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished a blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.The cause was under investigation.

CRATER LAKE

Crowds, illegal gear threaten Oregon’s pristine Crate Lake

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing. Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman says he’s concerned visitors are ignoring signs prohibiting the use of gear that could result in invasive species being introduced into the lake. The Bulletin reports rangers are attempting to turn back people with illegal items but can’t be there 24 hours a day. The 1,943-feet deep lake is one of the most pristine large water bodies in the world, formed when a volcanic eruption collapsed a peak and left a crater that filled with water.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires. Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building minutes after the they had arrived from a nearby park. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-MESSAGE

Black people in Portland struggle to be heard amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Their feelings about the unrest are nuanced and diverse. Some are put off by the nightly protests and feel the overwhelmingly white crowds are co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others welcome the white protesters and say that there can’t be a movement without a commitment to defund the police. Overarching everything is a deepening dread about a spike in gun violence this summer that’s impacted Black Portland but has gotten little attention until now.

CRATER LAKE-ILLEGAL ENTRY

7 people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday. KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them. A search located the group and they walked out on their own. They were cited. Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

CELLMATE DEATH-CHARGES

Inmate faces charges in fatal beating of Washington cellmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say an inmate who killed his cellmate was seeking vengeance against the convicted child rapist who preyed on his younger sister. The Spokesman-Review reported that 25-year-old Shane Goldsby faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the June 2 death of his cellmate 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Corrections Center. Surveillance video shows Goldsby punching, kicking and stomping on Munger’s head in a common area of the prison. Munger died three days later. A State Department of Corrections spokeswoman said a range of information is used to determine housing assignments but nothing indicted the two knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.

OFFICER SHOOTING-SPOKANE

Spokane police shoot suspect in cell phone store robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers. The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cell phone stores was in northeast Spokane. Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. When officers moved in, police say they saw a firearm. Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the man.

VETERAN PUNCHED-MASK COMMENT

Man punches 72-year-old vet in the face over mask comment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police say they arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran’s jaw in a hotel lobby. KHQ-TV reports Spokane police say 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen was arrested at a home after receiving an anonymous tip. Hansen will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be transported back to King County. The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked. Hansen punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times.King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000.

DRUG OVERDOSE-GUILTY PLEA

Man who dropped overdose victim at hospital pleads guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Port Townsend, Washington, man who left a heroin overdose victim in a car outside a hospital emergency room has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession charges. Adam Michael Kelly pleaded guilty in federal court in Tacoma to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and being a drug user in possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said in a press release. The prosecution and defense plan to recommend a sentence of five and a half years in prison when he’s sentenced on Nov. 2.