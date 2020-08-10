Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:40 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the protesters arrested in Portland, Oregon, early Monday is a Black woman who was assaulted by a white supremacist in a high-profile case three years ago and who now leads a group of “moms” in racial justice protests each night. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers discussed unemployment benefits and police reform bills Monday as they returned to the Capitol for a special session that was largely supposed to be focused on the state’s $1 billion budget hole. By Sara Cline. SENT: 360 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is expected to approve proposals Monday that would reduce the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition — an action supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis but strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 370 words. Will be updated after late afternoon vote. With AP photos.

SEATTLE PROTEST AGREEMENT

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests. SENT: 370 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FITNESS CENTERS

SEATTLE — New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect Monday in Washington state in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF:

APPLE CROP: Washington apple crop projected to be larger than 2019.

