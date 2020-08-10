WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-7-7
(two, seven, seven)Hit 5
11-17-21-30-33
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000Keno
10-11-21-26-31-33-34-35-39-41-53-57-59-60-61-62-63-72-73-76
(ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six)Lotto
07-12-16-33-42-49
(seven, twelve, sixteen, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 millionMatch 4
04-14-16-20
(four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $24 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $169 million