Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Aug. 10.

——————–

Monday, Aug. 10 11:45 AM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses need for state and local funding with Washington state mayors – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a video press conference with Vancouver, WA, Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Ferndale, WA, Mayor Greg Hansen and Association of Washington Cities President and Twisp, WA, Mayor Soo Ing-Moody, for a discussion on he urgent need for Congress to allocate critical additional state and local funding in the next coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Michael Brewer, Sen. Patty Murray press, Michael_Brewer@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834; Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834;

Members of the media interested in the event should RSVP by emailing press@murray.senate.gov for information on how to join the video call

——————–

Monday, Aug. 10 11:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tours small businesses benefitting from federal pandemic relief, meeting The New Mexicans restaurant owner Evie De Simone, 1416 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA (11:35 AM PDT); Michael Dame and Associates accounting firm, 9332 271st St, NW, Stanwood, WA (1:30 PM PDT); and Josephine Caring Community CEO Terry Robertson and staff, 9901 272nd Place NW, Stanwood, WA (2:15 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Thursday, Aug. 13 94th Washington State Men’s Amateur Golf Championship

Location: Chambers Bay Golf Course, 6320 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA

Weblinks: https://thewsga.org/, https://twitter.com/theWSGA

Contacts: Washington State Golf Association, wsga.communications@thewsga.org

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Friday, Aug. 14 CANCELED: NewSpace conference – CANCELED: Space Frontier Foundation NewSpace conference, focusing on the near-term and long-term potential and challenges of the emerging commercial space industry * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://newspace.spacefrontier.org/, https://twitter.com/NewSpaceCon

Contacts: Space Frontier Foundation press, press@spacefrontier.org