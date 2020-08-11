BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:15 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council’s efforts to cut spending on police — a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation — has claimed an unlikely target: Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief and one with deep support in its minority communities, is stepping down in protest. By Gene Johnson. UPCOMING: 800 words.

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington on Tuesday ordered that more endangered wolves be killed in a pack that continued to prey on cattle in Stevens County even after one member was eliminated. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 420 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly elected district attorney in Portland, Oregon, said Tuesday that under a new policy, his office will not prosecute people who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests in Oregon’s largest city. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 870 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers cut hundreds of millions of dollars from state agencies and tapped emergency reserves to help plug a $1 billion budget deficit due to COVID-19 shutdowns and also further restricted police choke holds during a testy, day-long special session. By Sara Cline. SENT: 490 words.

LIVING OUTSIDE-FINES

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. A U.S. judge decided last week that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. SENT: 520 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 620 words.

IN BRIEF

BOEING ORDERS: Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OUTDOOR FITNESS CLASSES: Limited attendance on outdoor fitness classes announced.

WATERFRONT PARK CLOSED: Seattle park closed after gap found between pier and land.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SWIMMING BEACHES: Lifeguards back at 4 Seattle beaches with COVID-19 guidance.

LAKE DROWNING: Body found of man who jumped into lake from pontoon boat.