Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says she will retire. The move was reported Monday, the same day the City Council approved reducing the department through layoffs and attrition. The cuts were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The reductions were strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. KING-TV reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, told the department of her decision in a letter, saying her retirement will be effective Sept. 2. Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure further restricting the use of choke holds by police passed the Oregon Legislature by wide margins Monday night as lawmakers concluded a special session called to fix a billion-dollar budget deficit due to COVID-19. House Bill 4301 prohibits the use of choke holds by police or corrections officers except for self defense as defined by law. There were complaints throughout the day that Oregon’s second special session of the year, held under coronavirus restrictions, didn’t allow lawmakers and others enough time to debate or voice concerns about legislation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Black woman who became a leading activist in the Black Lives Matter movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago won’t be charged after her arrest early Monday angered protest leaders in Portland, Oregon. Demetria Hester was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office later said Hester would not be prosecuted but offered no further details. Hester’s arrest angered national Black Lives Matter activists, who are increasingly focusing on demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city.