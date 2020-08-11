Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Tiebreakers won’t factor into who qualifies for the Western Conference play-in series. The four remaining teams in the race for those two spots will all play different numbers of games in this coronavirus-interrupted season, meaning none of those clubs can finish with identical records. Winning percentages will decide everything. And the margins could be razor close. An analysis by The Associated Press shows there are two scenarios where the final difference between teams in the play-in race could be less than 0.001% — less than one thousandth of a percent.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager’s grand slam was one of three homers by the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore also went deep for the Mariners. The retractable roof at the Rangers’ new stadium was opened during a game for the first time. Seattle made its debut at Globe Life Field with only one homer fewer than opponents had hit combined in the first eight games there. The Mariners’ 10 runs were the most by any team. Justin Dunn worked six innings for his first big league victory. Kyle Gibson took the loss.

UNDATED (AP) — When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game. Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament. The final is no chance assignment for Nesbitt. She’s earned her way there having officiated in some 60 MLS matches since her first in 2015.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a year like no other, this will be a championship like no other. Orlando City and Portland will meet in the MLS is Back tournament finale. The winner will hoist a trophy less than 24 hours before the league resumes its revised regular season in home markets. It’s a strange situation, for sure. But given how the sports world unraveled and changed in 2020, it might just be a fitting end to an event that set a Guinness World Record for being the largest single-location soccer tournament. Orlando and Portland emerged as the best of the bunch.