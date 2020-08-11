Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 3:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO BUDGET

BOISE — Idaho could be on track to finish the fiscal year with $405 million in surplus tax revenue despite the coronavirus pandemic if a new forecast holds true. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 450 words.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Idaho newspapers. SENT: 1,247 words.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-SPECIAL SESSION

Oregon lawmakers cut hundreds of millions of dollars from state agencies and tapped emergency reserves to help plug a $1 billion budget deficit due to COVID-19 shutdowns and also further restricted police choke holds during a testy, day-long special session. By Sara Cline. SENT: 491 words. With AP Photos.

SMALL REACTOR-IDAHO

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Taxpayers Association and a former member of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission are urging cities that have signed on to a planned nuclear power plant in Idaho to get out while they can before costs become too great. An AP Member Exchange by Amy Joi O’donoghue. SENT: 748 words. With AP Photo.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The arrest during a Portland, Oregon protest of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 637 words. With AP Photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — A measure further restricting the use of choke holds by police passed the Oregon Legislature by wide margins Monday night as lawmakers concluded a special session called to fix a billion-dollar budget deficit due to COVID-19. By Sara Cline. SENT: 462 words. With AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Seattle’s police chief says she is stepping down, a move made public the same day the City Council approved reducing the department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 635 words.

SPORTS:

BC-GLF—GOLF GLANCE

The PGA Tour finished its first major of the year and now closes in on its postseason. Up next is the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. It’s the final PGA Tour event for the top 125 players to qualifying for the potentially lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs. SENT: 1,134 words.