Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

Portland protesters rally as arrest of activist draws ire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The arrest during protests in Portland, Oregon, of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. More demonstrations were planned in the city Monday night. Portland has seen more than two months of often violent, nightly protests since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Authorities said Demetria Hester, 46, won’t be charged following her arrest early Monday. Hester had been booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night.

Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says she will retire. The move was reported Monday, the same day the City Council approved reducing the department through layoffs and attrition. The cuts were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The reductions were strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. KING-TV reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, told the department of her decision in a letter, saying her retirement will be effective Sept. 2. Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year.

Judge: Anti-transgender birth certificate law violates order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says Idaho officials’ latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates violates a court order issued two years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale first ruled in 2018 that a state law barring the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional, and she banned officials from implementing the law. But earlier this year, Republican lawmakers successfully pushed through new legislation that did largely the same thing. On Friday, Dale said state officials’ attempts to enforce the new law violates her 2018 injunction.

Sharpshooting debated as method to reduce Idaho elk numbers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The growth of the elk population in parts of Idaho has caused state wildlife officials to step up efforts to reduce the number of animals damaging private property with various methods, including nighttime sharpshooters. The Times-News reports Idaho Fish and Game said wildlife officers killed 206 elk last year in an effort to prevent the animals from eating thousands of dollars worth of crops. Some hunters say the Fish and Game department should have used sportsmen to shoot the elk instead of allowing sharpshooting staff members to kill the elk grazing at night.

Montana warden says he resigned over working conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The former warden at the Montana State Prison said he resigned because of problems with offered treatment programs and conflicts with Director Reginald Michael. Lynn Guyer disclosed why he resigned in an interview with the Missoulian that came about one month after he left the agency. Guyer told the Missoulian in a phone interview Friday that there was a lack of evidence-based practices for sex offenders and drug and alcohol addicts, and that Michael often belittled him in front of his subordinates. A Department of Corrections spokesperson denied the allegations.

Crowds, illegal gear threaten Oregon’s pristine Crate Lake

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing. Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman says he’s concerned visitors are ignoring signs prohibiting the use of gear that could result in invasive species being introduced into the lake. The Bulletin reports rangers are attempting to turn back people with illegal items but can’t be there 24 hours a day. The 1,943-feet deep lake is one of the most pristine large water bodies in the world, formed when a volcanic eruption collapsed a peak and left a crater that filled with water.