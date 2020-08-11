Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland protesters rally as arrest of activist draws ire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The arrest during protests in Portland, Oregon, of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. More demonstrations were planned in the city Monday night. Portland has seen more than two months of often violent, nightly protests since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Authorities said Demetria Hester, 46, won’t be charged following her arrest early Monday. Hester had been booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night.

Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says she will retire. The move was reported Monday, the same day the City Council approved reducing the department through layoffs and attrition. The cuts were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The reductions were strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. KING-TV reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, told the department of her decision in a letter, saying her retirement will be effective Sept. 2. Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year.

Lawmakers adjourn special session, restrict choke holds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure further restricting the use of choke holds by police passed the Oregon Legislature by wide margins Monday night as lawmakers concluded a special session called to fix a billion-dollar budget deficit due to COVID-19. House Bill 4301 prohibits the use of choke holds by police or corrections officers except for self defense as defined by law. There were complaints throughout the day that Oregon’s second special session of the year, held under coronavirus restrictions, didn’t allow lawmakers and others enough time to debate or voice concerns about legislation.

Deal would bar Seattle police from targeting some people

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests. The Seattle Times reported Monday that the city also has agreed that the order should bar police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests. Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed jointly Monday with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle for allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds

New guidelines for gyms go into effect in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect Monday in Washington state. As part of the updated guidelines, gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports. The new COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee for counties in Phase 2 or 3 of reopening increases the requirement of 6 feet of distance between patrons to 300-square-feet. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities, and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space.

Black people in Portland struggle to be heard amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Their feelings about the unrest are nuanced and diverse. Some are put off by the nightly protests and feel the overwhelmingly white crowds are co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others welcome the white protesters and say that there can’t be a movement without a commitment to defund the police. Overarching everything is a deepening dread about a spike in gun violence this summer that’s impacted Black Portland but has gotten little attention until now.