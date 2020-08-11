Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle police chief to resign following department cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says she will retire. The move was reported Monday, the same day the City Council approved reducing the department through layoffs and attrition. The cuts were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The reductions were strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. KING-TV reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the city’s first Black police chief, told the department of her decision in a letter, saying her retirement will be effective Sept. 2. Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland protesters rally as arrest of activist draws ire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The arrest during protests in Portland, Oregon, of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups. More demonstrations were planned in the city Monday night. Portland has seen more than two months of often violent, nightly protests since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Authorities said Demetria Hester, 46, won’t be charged following her arrest early Monday. Hester had been booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night.

SEATTLE-PROTEST AGREEMENT

Deal would bar Seattle police from targeting some people

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has agreed that a court order should bar police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests. The Seattle Times reported Monday that the city also has agreed that the order should bar police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests. Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed jointly Monday with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle for allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FERRY CREW

Crew member on Alaska ferry tests positive for coronavirus

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A crew member on an Alaska state ferry has tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused a cancellation of the service in Southeast Alaska. The Alaska Marine Highway System says the planned run of the ferry M/V LeConte in Lynn Canal near Juneau was canceled Sunday after the diagnosis was obtained. The highway system says the crew member recently returned home after a two-week rotation on the LeConte. The remainder of the LeConte’s crew was not cleared to travel until the early morning hours of Sunday, leading to the decision to postpone the sailing to Haines and Skagway until Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FITNESS CENTERS

New guidelines for gyms go into effect in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect Monday in Washington state. As part of the updated guidelines, gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports. The new COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee for counties in Phase 2 or 3 of reopening increases the requirement of 6 feet of distance between patrons to 300-square-feet. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities, and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space.

DEPUTY SHOOTING-FATAL

Armed suspect fatally shot by deputy in Pierce County

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot by a deputy in Pierce County, officials say. KIRO-TV reports the shooting happened near Graham. Police responded to multiple 911 calls Sunday night reporting gunshots in the area. One report also said the suspect held a knife to someone’s throat. Police were told the suspect was armed. Around 10:30 p.m., police heard gunshots coming from a house and officer safely got three people out. The armed suspect remained inside. At 11:35 p.m., the suspect came out and started firing. A deputy fatally shot him. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

APPLE CROP

Washington apple crop projected to be larger than 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — This year’s Washington state apple crop is expected to be slightly larger than the 2019 crop. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association estimates the 2020 crop will total 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. That’s just above 2019’s total of 133.9 million boxes. Harvest is just getting underway in the nation’s top apple producing state, and will continue into November.

YAKIMA-PUBLIC MEETINGS-SETTLEMENT

Yakima County settles open public meetings lawsuit for $13K

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A county in southern Washington state has settled a lawsuit for $13,000 that alleged Yakima County Commissioners violated the state’s open public meetings law in 2018. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Yakima-based attorney Liz Hallock filed a lawsuit claiming City Council and its commissioners violated state law when they attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon on July 2018. During the lunch, commissioners provided updates on government business. Event tickets were $30. The county acknowledged that those without a ticket were not able to attend. The settlement also acknowledged that a quorum of elected commissioners who spoke at the event, posed a gray area under state law.

LAKE WASHINGTON-SEARCH

Police report 2 believed drowned at Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say two people are presumed drowned in separate incidents Sunday after both were reported missing at Lake Washington. KOMO-TV reported that the Seattle Fire Department first responded to a call for help around 6 p.m. after a man went under water. A department fire boat, rescue divers and police department harbor patrol searched for more than an hour but did not locate him. The search was turned over the Seattle Police Department for a recovery mission. Authorities received another call for help around 10 p.m. but could not locate a missing woman at the lake. Neither of the adults were identified.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Demonstrators gather ahead of Seattle police votes

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of upcoming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week. Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes. Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing while in police custody in Minneapolis.