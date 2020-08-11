Minor expected to start as Texas hosts Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (7-11, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-9, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-1, 3.06 ERA, .74 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-3, 6.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners square off against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits per game last year while batting .248 as a team.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 28 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.