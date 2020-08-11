AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 3:00 PM Bicameral Dems discuss coronavirus relief package in Senate – Democrats Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici hold a virtual event to call on the Senate to ‘finally act on a fourth coronavirus relief package’. Other speakers include Klamath Tribe Chairman Don Gentry, KairosPDX Executive Director Kali Ladd, Oregon Food Bank Executive Director Susannah Morgan, PCUN Executive Director Reyna Lopez, Street Roots Vendor Program Director DeVon Pouncey, and Bend, OR, Mayor Sally Russell

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

https://tinyurl.com/y3rwdl2e* Event password: Oregon * To call in: 415-527-5035. Access code: 199 034 7025