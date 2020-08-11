Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly elected district attorney in Portland, Oregon, said Tuesday that under a new policy, his office will not prosecute people who have been arrested since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests in Oregon’s largest city. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 870 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers cut hundreds of millions of dollars from state agencies and tapped emergency reserves to help plug a $1 billion budget deficit due to COVID-19 shutdowns and also further restricted police choke holds during a testy, day-long special session. By Sara Cline. SENT: 490 words.

LIVING OUTSIDE-FINES

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An Oregon city has joined Boise, Idaho, in eliciting a precedent-setting court ruling that could change how cities nationwide cite and fine people living outside. A U.S. judge decided last week that Grants Pass, Oregon, violated its homeless residents’ Eighth Amendment rights by excluding them from parks without due process and citing them for sleeping outside. SENT: 520 words.

OREGON REDISTRICTING EFFORT

SALEM, Ore. — An effort to alter how Oregon draws its legislative and congressional districts has been halted by the U.S. Supreme Court. SENT: 350 words.

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington on Tuesday ordered that more endangered wolves be killed in a pack that continued to prey on cattle in Stevens County even after one member was eliminated. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 420 words.

INTERIOR-OPEN RECORDS PROBE

The Interior Department purposely withheld what it called “sensitive” public documents related to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ahead of his Senate confirmation, an agency watchdog office concluded in a report made public Tuesday. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 610 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 780 words.

BKN KNICKS PAYNE

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau made the first addition to his New York Knicks coaching staff on Tuesday, hiring Kenny Payne as an assistant. Payne, 53, also spent five seasons as an assistant with Oregon. SENT: 270 words.

The AP-Portland, Ore.